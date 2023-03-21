Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.20. 274,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.97, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

