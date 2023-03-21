Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $58.22 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,631 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.
Insider Activity
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.5 %
COP traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
