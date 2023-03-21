Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $72.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,669 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $352.89. 755,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.