Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,070 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 1,485,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

