Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Eaton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1,434.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. 355,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

