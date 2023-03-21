Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 28,865 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

AMT traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.41. 656,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

