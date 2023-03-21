Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SPGI traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,906. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.96 and its 200-day moving average is $341.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.