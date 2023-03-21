Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00025113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $531,256.18 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

