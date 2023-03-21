General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in General Mills by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

