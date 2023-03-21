Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,084.03

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $661,956.11 and $3,084.03 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

