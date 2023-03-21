Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 54,740 Shares of WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,781.56 ($54,886.95).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 54,740 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.00), for a total value of A$81,562.60 ($54,740.00).

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

About WAM Leaders

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.