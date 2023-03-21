Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.77. Getty Images shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 208,537 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

