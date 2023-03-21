Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 523 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,939,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,560,809. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

