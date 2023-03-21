Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALL traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 749,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,283. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

