Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 333,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,891. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

