GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Trading 3,266.7% Higher

Shares of GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Rating) were up 3,266.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

GivBux Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

About GivBux

Givbux, Inc is a lifestyles technology company. It is creating a sharing economic community of brands and consumers in which consumers have an easier and more convenient way to shop and buy, merchants have a more efficient and profitable way to advertise, and charities receive built-in contributions from the community’s transactions.

