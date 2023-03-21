GMX Price Reaches $81.01 (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, GMX has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $693.76 million and $97.55 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be bought for about $81.01 or 0.00286999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,998,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,564,203 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.