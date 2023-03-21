Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Achieves $291.70 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $112.64 or 0.00402508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $291.70 million and $4.17 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00365442 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.55 or 0.26561586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.