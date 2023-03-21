Gnosis (GNO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $112.33 or 0.00400804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $290.89 million and $4.31 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358955 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,339.65 or 0.26090117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

