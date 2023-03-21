Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $255.53. 981,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

