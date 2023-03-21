Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,028. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.23. 2,226,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

