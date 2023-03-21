Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $49.37 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 744,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

