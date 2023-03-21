Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 301,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

