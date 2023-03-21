Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 580,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,620. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

