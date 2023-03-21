Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 28,155 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FISV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,883. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

