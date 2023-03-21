Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 489 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 447,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

