Goodwin PLC (GDWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.66) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Goodwin Trading Up 2.1 %

GDWN stock opened at GBX 3,715 ($45.62) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,584.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,249.97. Goodwin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,980 ($48.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £285.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

