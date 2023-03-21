Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 372,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,773,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

