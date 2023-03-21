Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 60,527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

