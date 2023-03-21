Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 177 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

