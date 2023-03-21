Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 132 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

