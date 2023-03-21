Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 1,801 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 29,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.