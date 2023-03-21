Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 225 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.