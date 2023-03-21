Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.60. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

