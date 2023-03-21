Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

