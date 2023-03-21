Guardian Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

