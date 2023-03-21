Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.89 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $384,910.56 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00358123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.00 or 0.26019184 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

