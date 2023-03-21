Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 300000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.43.

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

