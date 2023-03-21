Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,639. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

