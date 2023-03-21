Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 415,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,145. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

