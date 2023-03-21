Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

