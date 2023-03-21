Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. 436,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

