Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $63.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,557.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,437.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,087.89.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

