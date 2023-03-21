Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 401.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.