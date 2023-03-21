Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $855.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HRGLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 785 ($9.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

