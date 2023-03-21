Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.