Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
Harmonic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.