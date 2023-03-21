Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

