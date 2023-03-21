Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.82. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 621,309 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

