Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.82. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 621,309 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.