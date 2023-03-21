Head to Head Analysis: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) vs. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Main Street Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.18%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital 64.11% 12.54% 6.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.46 -$3.44 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $376.86 million 8.11 $241.61 million $3.22 11.94

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

