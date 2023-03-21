Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces — Dividend of $0.70

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hello Group Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,085,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

