Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Announces — Dividend of $0.70

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.
Hello Group Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
